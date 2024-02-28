Gloucester Men's bowls results

Results from Gloucester Men's bowls from Thursday March 22 to Sunday March 25.
Thursday Men's Bowls February 22
What a fantastic day with 40 starters taking to the green on a humid afternoon.
Two games of fours and four games of triples were played with all games being very close except for one.
The club also extends a welcome back to Norm Groves after a long lay off.
The winners on the day were: Norm Groves, Mark Groves and Bob Chalmers, who defeated Terry Carson, Ben Phillpot, and Rob Hayes 31-11 (19+20).
In other results, Col Beattie, Alex Laurie, Bob Jones, and Kevin Burley defeated Paul Sheridan, Chris Pritchard, Vic Hebblewhite, and Mike Sheely 23-18 (15+5).
Mike Way, Ian Tull, and Steve Kriss defeated Harry Cox, Max Stevens, and Garry Moss 17-16 (15+1).
Gordon Pritchard, Steve Higgins, and Adam Clements defeated Ron Jones, Mark Tull, Kevin Everett 18-17 (14+1).
Nico Duynhoven, Stephen Hurworth, Allan Rose, and Andrew Henderson defeated Terry Davies, Matthew Higgins, Joe Pfeifer, and Jim Henderson 19-18 (14+1).
Don Mehieloff, Peter Sansom, and George Wisemantel defeated Rob Gibson, Ken Bryant, and Neville Atkins 18-16 (13+2).
Saturday Mixed Bowls February 24
A very small starting number of only twelve players. Two games of Triples were played in great spirit. Results were as follows: Anne Andrews, Ken Bryant, and Nico Duynhoven defeated John Hughes, Sue Bryant, and Chris Pritchard 22-15 (14+7); Julie Kriss, Penny Gibson, and John Andrews defeated Joy Hurworth, Rob Gibson, and Steve Kriss 21-14 (13+7).
Pennants February 24
It was a sad day for the Gloucester Number Two and Number Six pennants teams. The Number Two's played host to Harrington and were thrashed 95-44. The Number Six's were away to Club West Taree and were beaten 59-43. In defence of both losses, we do have four top players living it up in Las Vegas. Lets hope for a better result next week.
Men's Club Fours Championship February 25
The first round of the Valley Motors sponsored Men's Fours Championship were played today. There was only one game in the first round due to the small number of entrants. The results were as follows: Neville Atkins, Steve Higgins, Mike Sheely, and Kevin Everett defeated Alex Laurie, Ken Bryant, Mark Groves, and Aaron Kelly 30-14. The Quarter Finals will be played next Sunday the March 3, starting at 9.30am.
