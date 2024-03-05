Croquet club news and celebrating a most revered member on her special day

After a warm welcome to the new croquet year by President Ashleigh, those willing to brave the heat were invited to participate in a series of novelty events centred around croquet skills. This proved rather challenging at times but was also a whole lot of fun.
It was then back to the clubhouse, the comfort of cool drinks and overhead fans where our caterer, Judy had prepared a typical Aussie Tea for all to enjoy.
Following social time over food and to conclude the evening, members were invited to participate in some social Golf Croquet.
Medals have been presented to the winners of the afternoon events.
Congratulations Lyn Stewart, Denise Bruce and Greg Bell.
February proved to be a big month for reasons other than croquet. Long time member Yvonne Bagnall celebrated her 90th Birthday.
Yvonne joined the club in 2001 after being invited to an afternoon tea which was followed by a social game of croquet.
She was immediately captivated and has been a regular player ever since.
Yvonne very quickly became a very proficient player. She won her first club singles championship in 2005, then in 2008, 2009 and 2010, followed by two further wins in 2012 and 2019.
Yvonne also participated in handicapped singles and doubles events which were yearly events on the club calendar.
Again, her name would appear every now and then as a winner or runner-up. In Yvonne's words, "if croquet was on, all else took second place, other than family."
Yvonne recalled some of her greatest memories were of the carnivals she had attended. Her greatest she said was the Port Macquarie 3-day carnival where John and Barb Ikin, Bev Murray, Elaine Leech and Robyn Roberts would regularly attend over many years. She also recalled the many one-day events at National Park, Toronto, Maitland and in earlier years, a three-day carnival at Forster.
In all of this, she said, "it was the great friendships made along the way that made it so much fun."
During these years Yvonne was also an active member on various club rosters, served on the committee and had a term as Golf Captain.
Yvonne has also been instrumental in inviting many to come and enjoy the game of croquet as well as encouraging and sharing her skill along the way.
Members gathered for a special afternoon tea, after which again, some social croquet was enjoyed.
