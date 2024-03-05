Croquet club news and celebrating a most revered member on her special day

Yvonne recalled some of her greatest memories were of the carnivals she had attended. Her greatest she said was the Port Macquarie 3-day carnival where John and Barb Ikin, Bev Murray, Elaine Leech and Robyn Roberts would regularly attend over many years. She also recalled the many one-day events at National Park, Toronto, Maitland and in earlier years, a three-day carnival at Forster.