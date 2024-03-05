Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Croquet club news and celebrating a most revered member on her special day

By Bev Murray
March 6 2024 - 5:30am
After a warm welcome to the new croquet year by President Ashleigh, those willing to brave the heat were invited to participate in a series of novelty events centred around croquet skills. This proved rather challenging at times but was also a whole lot of fun.

