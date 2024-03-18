Gloucester Show is back for two days packed with family fun

It's that time of the year to get along to the Gloucester Show.
To be held at the showgrounds on March 22-23, this year's event promises all the fun and excitement that has made the annual event a must on the Gloucester social calendar.
Kicking off on Friday, March 22 with the judging of Australian Stock Horse ring classes, the day offers reptile display sessions, junior beef judging and parading, floral art and flower judging.
In the afternoon from 2.30pm the twilight dressage event will take place in the main arena, with cake judging in the pavilion from 3.30.
Sideshow alley opens at 4pm, as does the bar for the thirstier of show-goers.
Something new for this year's show will be the billy cart derby, which commences at 6pm.
The racing will be separated into three age classes, with drivers "time trialling" the downhill run one at a time.
"We've got anybody from five years to open in three different classes with prize money available for the winners," show secretary, Tonia Channon said.
"They get three runs each and the fastest time will be the winner."
The excitement picks up even more on Saturday with horse judging and show jumping from 8am.
Sideshow alley opens at 9am, as does the animal nursery, junior dairy judging, and Fizzics Education.
All the usual agricultural events will be happening with judging of poultry, stud beef cattle and dairy cattle getting underway at 9am.
The official opening and grand parade are at 2.30pm.
Throughout the day there will be billy boiling, vintage tractor and car displays, camp oven cook-up, hula hoops circus workshop and pie eating, just to name a few.
In the afternoon visitors can take in the novelty dog agility event, horse and pony fancy dress, presentations for the Young Woman of the Year and Junior Showgirl winners, horse and cattle parade, barrel racing, showjumping and more.
Capping off the evening will be the demolition derby, fireworks, and a live band playing in the new bar.
"Everybody loves the demo derby and the fireworks, and hopefully the billy cart derby is going to be a big draw card this year," Tonia said.
Admission:
FRIDAY: Adults $10, pensioners $5, children 16 and under free.
SATURDAY: Adults $15, Pensioners $10, Kids 16 and under $10 - Family (2 adults, 2 children) $40
Limited Disabled parking available on application
Dogs must be secured at all times
