Gloucester show 2024 provides two days of entertainment and excitement

Gloucester Show once again proved to be a crowd favourite when it was held over the weekend of March 22-23.
An estimated 3000 visitors made their way through the gates on Friday and Saturday where they were greeted with some of the area's best agriculture and crafts, plus all the fun and excitement of the amusement rides and more.
"It was fabulous. There were lots of crowds and other than a little bit of rain on Friday morning, the weather was lovely," Gloucester Show Society secretary, Tonia Channon said.
This year's event saw a scheduling clash with the Sydney Royal Easter Show, resulting in some lower than expected numbers for some of the livestock entries.
Despite this, show organisers reported that the quality of entries remained extremely high.
The weekend featured more than 100 entries in the poultry section and about 30 head of cattle.
"There were lots and lots of entries in the pavilions which is always very popular and very well supported, with some first-time exhibitors that took out some prizes as well, which was lovely," Tonia said.
Of the amusements, the dodgem cars were extremely popular while the Whizzer and the Hurricane proved a hit with those keen to test the laws of centrifugal force and the strength of their stomachs.
Also popular with the youngsters was a circus-styled workshop that demonstrated how to make animals from balloons, plate spinning, stilt walking, plus some face painting thrown in for good measure.
We had a dragon roller coaster which was for our young kids and our mums and dads, and that was very popular- Gloucester Show Society secretary, Tonia Channon
Something new for 2024 was the billycart derby that drew 13 entrants and was held on the Friday evening. This proved to be a very popular and organisers are hoping it becomes a mainstay of the show in coming years.
Adding some motorised action to the event was a group of local motorcycle riders who provided some two-wheeled precision riding, as well as regular favourites, the demolition derby who added their own special brand of thrills and spills entertainment.
And of course it just wouldn't have been the show without the spectacular fireworks display to cap things off.
