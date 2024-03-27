Aussie Ark to release 15 eastern quolls into NSW south coast location

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has announced the launch of its Rewild Eastern Quolls - Help us send our quolls home campaign.
The organisation aims to raise $100,000 towards the release of eastern quolls to the south coast of NSW in 2024.
Fifteen eastern quolls born in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary will take part in the historic release, as well as five additional animals from Tasmania.
To maximise the project's success, the quolls will be initially released into a feral-proof 80-hectare enclosure to further bolster their numbers prior to beyond-the-fence re-introductions.
Aussie Ark managing director, Tim Faulkner says the campaign and imminent release is "a significant project" for the nation.
"The eastern quoll has been missing on mainland Australia for around 50 years," Mr Faulkner said.
"To release them back into a wilder ecosystem is history-making - it literally turns back time."
Aussie Ark is looking to raise $100,000 to ensure the success of this release.
Money raised from the campaign will directly contribute to the campaign and help fund ongoing captive breeding efforts while supporting pre-release activities, including microchipping, food and transport, and supporting vet checks.
Donations can be made via the website at aussieark.org.au. and will enter the draw to win an accommodation package for four people at Quoll Cottage in the Barrington Tops worth $950.
