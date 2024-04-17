From a flicker of an idea Gloucester Creatives burst into artistic flame

Just like the words to the song, from little things big things grow.
The words couldn't be more appropriate for the artistic co-op known as Gloucester Creatives who will be holding their official opening on the evening of Saturday, April 20.
The event will be a night of food, drinks, with music provided by local musicians and a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by MidCoast mayor, Claire Pontin.
Finding a home in the old Gloucester Garden Centre site at 140 Church Street, the group has established a tranquil and spacious base of operations for their artistic ventures.
The grand opening brings to fruition a project that has been a year in the making for a dedicated group of artists and supporters from the area.
Beginning with an idea from the group's founder, Tracey Murrell, who saw the potential for an artistic hub where creators from the "2422 area" could sell their work and run workshops for adults and children.
"I was up in Woolgoolga last March and I saw a lovely gallery up there that was for the local artists that had workshop space and I just got cranky because Gloucester didn't have anything like it," Tracey said.
"Then on the drive home an idea began to develop for a place, not just for painters, but for all different types of creators because there are so many in Gloucester."
Tracey's spark of an idea immediately ignited with local creatives who threw their collective energy behind the concept, giving birth to the Gloucester Creatives co-operative.
The group is based around core members Tracey, Dianne Erasmus, Karen McPhee, Christine Duncan, Lyn O'Connell, and Bob and Robyn Swadling, and continues to grow as artists of every type come on board.
When something is made with love, you can always tell the difference- Gloucester Creatives founding member, Dianne Erasmus
However, it is not only artists involved, with the group benefitting from volunteers applying their diverse range of talents to help get the project up and running.
"We have a team that's quite varied in their skills, like treasurer Lyn O'Connell who is all about numbers, along with a host of people on the other side of the fence who, while they are not specifically artistic, are very keen to help us and without whom we wouldn't have come this far," Tracey said.
"We're very thankful for getting the support we need all the way down the line."
