Convoy of campers converge for all things that makes Gloucester special

Curious onlookers may have thought the circus had come to town when a group of more than 80 vehicles and caravans descended upon the Gloucester Showground late last week.
Rather than a collection of "big top" performers, the convoy was the annual National Gathering of the Kimberley Karavan Owners Group - a caravanning and camping lifestyle group named after the off-road campers they own.
Formed in 2005, the group selects a location from a different state each year for an annual trek and get together, with Gloucester being chosen for the 2024 event.
Group member Viv Hayles says that Gloucester and it's surrounding area provided an ideal location for their annual sojourn.
"The facilities were just what we needed, and the comments we're getting from people who've gone out on the drives is that they've been amazed at the beauty of the countryside," Viv said.
"It's just so pretty here at the moment; everything's green and we've sent people up to Barrington and Gloucester Tops and they all come back raving about how beautiful it is."
Drawing members from every state and territory in the country except Tasmania, the group provides a healthy economic stimulus for their holiday destinations. Conservative estimates from the group put the figure at about $65,000 spent in and around Gloucester throughout the course of their stay.
With 174 members along for the ride to Gloucester, local businesses are benefitting from the week-long holiday makers.
Our impression of Gloucester has been very positive, our members have found the people in the town to be very friendly- Kimberley Karavan Owners Group member, Viv Hayles
During their stay the group will engage in a series of activities that will include visits to Barrington Tops, Ellenborough Falls, Gloucester Tops, Dungog, and Gloucester River winery.
A part of their usual list of activities is raising money for charities associated with the locations they visit, with Gloucester being no exception.
"We're supporting the Gloucester Community Shop and we believe we'll be raising over $5000 for them," Viv said.
It seems that Gloucester has made a substantial impression on the group, with their members providing an overwhelmingly positive response regarding their time in the 2422.
"The Showgrounds have looked after us and people have just loved the drives and activities we've been able to offer them, and very happy with the service they've been getting so it's been very, very positive feedback."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.