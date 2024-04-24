Sydney Youth Orchestra drops by for performs at Gloucester High School

Lovers of classical music received a rare treat when members of the Sydney Youth Orchestra (SYO) recently stopped by.
Fans of various ages witnessed the one-off orchestral music experience from the Peter Seymour Orchestra - which forms part of the SYO - during a performance at Gloucester High School on April 16.
Presented by education charity, Learning For Good (LFG), about 150 people from the Gloucester community attended the meet-the-orchestra live performance, enjoying an intimate concert experience.
Learning for Good is an education technology charity that sources and distributes world-leading cultural content and educational resources produced by Arts and Cultural Not-For-Profits.
Through this charity, organisations like Sydney Youth Orchestras can connect with regional schools to start, support and develop music programs within the community.
Chris North, Founder of Learning For Good, was thrilled to help facilitate this concert, especially for the community of Gloucester.
"I lived and worked in the Manning Valley for several years and know firsthand the challenges faced in this area.
"Music brings people pleasure and helps make them feel connected, it can also positively contribute to their overall health and wellbeing, so we are thrilled we can offer a music education program, like the Sydney Youth Orchestra's Discover the Music, to students across Australia," Chris said.
"The SYO is Australia's leading orchestral music pathway, so holding this event in Gloucester made perfect sense."
As a result of their partnership with event sponosr and coal producer, Yancoal, Learning For Good has been able to offer schools in Gloucester access to some of the SYO programs.
In terms of instrumental learning, the SYO offers a beginner's program that provides students and teachers with a twelve-month learning strategy for fifteen orchestral instruments.
Stratford Coal Operations Manager, John Cullen welcomed the opportunity to help bring this delightful experience to Gloucester.
"In due course, we are looking forward to making a positive impact on local communities via our partnership with Learning for Good," John said.
"They do exceptional work with teachers and students across many areas including music, drama and literature."
