"Leafy and tropical plants are quite flamboyant and they have this way of looking like they're dancing in the breeze, so my paintings have quite a lot of movement in them."
It's this dynamic sense of perspective that typifies the work of Queensland artist, Bronwyn Barton, whose exhibition, 'Brushstrokes', is currently showing at the Gloucester Art Gallery until August 14.
Bronwyn's work has been described as 'characterised by the layering of pigment and the expressive mark-making, which results in artworks that are striking from a distance but offer so much more when you get up close'.
Starting her art journey relatively late in life, Bronwyn said leaving her full time job in administration provided her the opportunity to pursue some creative outlets, including mosaics, printmaking and painting. Since moving to the Sunshine Coast in 2015 Bronwyn has been able to focus full time on her artwork, which is bearing the fruits of her creative labours.
Her 'Brushstrokes' collection includes 30 different pieces, with the bulk of the paintings being painted since the beginning of 2022 for the purpose of the exhibition.
Describing the work as 'semi-abstract ', Bronwyn creates representations of the bushland around her Noosa hinterland home that inspires her art, utilising 'positive and the negative shapes, textures, lines, shadows and reflections'.
"Most of the paintings are inspired by the bushland setting where we live, which is a mixture of natural bush and the more tropical sort of flamboyant plants and vegetation," Bronwyn said.
"They're not botanically-correct, it's just a response to the landscape, where I'm looking into the bush and vegetation that is so dense and lush, and that's just my response to that. Also, the idea of looking through and into the bush, to what lies beyond."
'Brushstrokes' is showing at the Gloucester Gallery from Thursday, July 21 until Sunday 14 August. Gallery open times: Thursday to Saturday 10am - 4pm, and Sunday 10am - 1pm
