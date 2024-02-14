High scoring HSC musicians to part with final performance at Bravissimo

Charles Tonks and Adelaide McIntosh are about to take the next big step in their young lives - but first there's some final business to attend to.
The pair of recently graduated Gloucester High School students will be performing in this year's Bravissimo concert; an event showcasing the best HSC Music students from the region spanning the Mid-North coastal and New England Tablelands areas.
To be held at Port Macquarie's Glasshouse Theatre on Wednesday, February 14, the concert celebrates outstanding performers from state, Catholic and independent schools.
Despite the enormity of the occasion, Charles is looking forward to the chance of performing amongst some of the best in the state.
"I'm usually pretty good with being under pressure, but in a setting that big it will definitely be more than usual," Charles said.
"It'll definitely push my comfort zone but that's what I like about music and performing, so it'll be a good experience in that sense."
Both Charles and Adelaide achieved Band 6 results in the 2023 HSC, qualifying them for the show. According to Adelaide, their inclusion all began with some prompting from their high school music teachers.
"Towards the end of last year, Mrs Ingram and Mr Swadling (of Gloucester High School) suggested that Charles and I apply for a spot at Bravissimo, and in December I was put on a wait list," Adelaide said.
"Then halfway through January I was told that I was offered a spot to perform."
In addition to their individual music studies, the two have performed in and around Gloucester over the past several years, doing gigs under the moniker of AJ and Charles.
However, for the Bravissimo performance they will each be performing separately before combining with all the invited artists for a group song performance.
For his showcase performance, Charles will be performing the Jimi Hendrix song, Voodoo Chile, while Adelaide will be singing the ABBA classic, The Winner Takes it All.
The pair are about to begin university studies, and while Charles will continue studying music at tertiary level, Adelaide will be taking a different road when she begins her bachelor of nursing degree program.
