50 years of service Meals on Wheels

Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) have celebrated 50 years of Meals on Wheels being delivered to the people of Gloucester.
More than 40 volunteers, past and present, along with BWNG personnel gathered at the Gloucester Uniting Church Hall on Tuesday, February 20 to mark the occasion.
Meals on Wheels NSW president Tim McGovern was in attendance, however, special guests and originators of the local program, Dorothy Kirk and Christine Bolton were the centre of attention on the day.
Meals on Wheels began its Gloucester operation following a trip to Coffs Harbour by Dorothy in 1973, where she saw first-hand the benefits the service provided. On her return she presented the idea to the local CWA and things escalated from there.
"After Dorothy went to Coffs Harbour to visit her aunty who was receiving Meals on Wheels, she came to a CWA Evening Branch meeting and said, 'I've got a good idea, I think we should have Meals on Wheels in Gloucester'," Christine Bolton said.
"She got us all enthused, and that was really the start of it."
The service made its first delivery on Monday, February 4, 1974 to Mrs Flora Taylor, who received a hearty meal of vegetable soup, braised steak and vegetables, apple pie and custard, and orange juice.
Despite the tough economic climate throughout much of the 1970s, the Gloucester community supported the cause. In an era of high inflation and unemployment, donations of food and assistance were received from community organisations and individuals alike.
Gloucester is a very resilient town, and if something needs to be done, it will get done- BWNG CEO, Anna Burley
Fifty years on and that generosity continues. In addition to the nourishment provided by the food, the Meals on Wheels service offers engagement to many of those living alone and who might otherwise suffer from mental health issues associated with loneliness.
"The social aspect is huge with social isolation being a big problem," Anna Burley said.
"In the big picture, if we maintain nutrition to seniors in the home, it will improve their overall health and wellbeing with the aim of decreasing hospitalisation or early entry into residential aged-care."
