A good turnout for Gloucester District parkrun despite a hint of rain

The 142nd Gloucester 5 kilometre parkrun saw another bumper crowd of 77 walkers and runners gather at District Park despite the hint of rain in the air.
There were visitors from Tamworth, Woy Woy and Newcastle. A very keen group from Taree had caught the train to Gloucester very early in the morning, walked up the Bucketts, then came to the parkrun before breakfast in town and heading back on the train.
Thomas Coombe was the first finisher again in 23.35, leading a pack of keen young runners.
The first females home were Ellie Cameron and Lily Sansom, as usual finishing almost together, with Ellie first in 25.37.
There were eight people doing their very first parkrun - Andrew Fraser (who finished third); Mark Fisher, Ruby Tonks, Irelyn Watt, Robyn Beggs, Rosemary and Dannielle Knudsen.
Rosemary registered on the day and then signed up her mum as well. They were happy to hear that once registered, you can use your barcode at parkrun events all around Australia and the world.
Another five were doing their first parkrun at Gloucester, including Mark Primmer who on his 238th parkrun, chose to come to Gloucester!
There were seven Personal Bests; Kaitlin Perry and Tamara Perry, Albie Cameron, Paul Armstrong, AJ Fry, Kathryn Foster, and Richard Wilkins who is still going strong on his 373rd parkrun.
Thanks again to the volunteers who make the event happen - Richard Birdsey as timekeeper, Margo Cameron as scanner - both of whom were doing these jobs for the first time - and Steve Robinson handing out the finish tokens.
We even had two "tailwalkers" to guide the group from behind in Pippa Robinson and Sharon Burke.
See you next week at 8am on Saturday (every Saturday of the year) at Gloucester District Park. You can walk, run or volunteer. Registration is free at www.parkrun.com.au/register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.