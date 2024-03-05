Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cockies kicking off new season with a new coach and plenty of enthusiasm

RK
By Rick Kernick
March 5 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Gloucester Cockies women's rugby side has a new coach for the 2024 season, confirming the appointment of Daniel Proctor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.