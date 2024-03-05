Cockies kicking off new season with a new coach and plenty of enthusiasm

The Gloucester Cockies women's rugby side has a new coach for the 2024 season, confirming the appointment of Daniel Proctor.
Daniel comes to the club with a broad range of rugby experience having played in semi-professional leagues in England, South Africa, and his homeland of Wales.
"As a Welshman, rugby is culturally ingrained," Daniel said.
While he is quick to downplay his own personal accomplishments, Daniel says that in his experience there exists a common thread found amongst clubs and their members wherever he has travelled.
"The commonality and culture of rugby is the same all around the world," he said.
"It's like a community approach to rugby and how rugby just opens doors and supports the people within."
Culture is an important element to the 50-year-old educator who is currently on a 12 month secondment with Gloucester High School.
Despite being new to the coaching role with the team only a month into pre-season training, Daniel has already been impressed with the playing group's ethos and their culture of solidarity.
"The cohesion within these girls is watertight," Daniel said.
"With everything they do they personify everything that's great about rugby; inclusivity, sisterhood or brotherhood, sticking together tightly, and ultimately just the really trustful relationships that these girls have with each other."
Cockies club president, Jamie Searle has expressed confidence in the new coach and has been impressed with his training methods. remarking that Daniel seems to be fitting in well.
"I think he's got a pretty good knowledge base behind him, he's right on the job, he's a nice bloke and the girls like him," Jamie said, before adding jokingly, "though the girls tell me they want to educate him a little bit."
The 2024 season presents more than just the challenge of adapting to a new coach, given the weight of Chris Marchant's presence since 2017, but also proving that last year's premiership win was more than just a fluke.
"It's always a challenge for a club to transition from a person who has been so prominent in the club, but the transition has been as smooth as we could possibly have wished for," Jamie said.
"There's a good core of girls and the vibe is still there which is really crucial.
"As I told them at the end of last year, you're a good team to win a grand final, but you become a great team when you defend it."
