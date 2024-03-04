Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Home team victory in inaugural Gloucester Invitational U/14s cricket match

By Steve Bignell
Updated March 5 2024 - 11:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following its postponement due to rain the previous weekend, the inaugural Gloucester Invitational U14 cricket match between Port Macquarie Junior Cricket Club and Gloucester Junior Cricket Association was held on Sunday, March 3.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.