New management committee elected for Probus Club following 2024 AGM

Getting involved in a Probus club will forge wonderful, everlasting new connections with like-minded people in our local community. So join us for morning tea at our monthly meetings and experience our regular coach trips and social outings.
President for 2024 is Peter Hazell, vice president and tour director Marguerite McNamara, secretary is Robert Sparke and treasurer Robyn Franks.
Committee members are Rae Davies (and catering officer), Loris Jones, Allan George (assistant publicity officer), Maree Norris, Lorraine Hughes (assistant tour director) and Christine Redman (record keeper for birthdays and anniversaries).
Welfare officer is Judy Earle, who has decided not to carry on as the club's popular secretary after six successful years in that role.
The club's next activity is a one-day coach trip to Bulahdelah for lunch at the Plough Inn hotel. Seats are still available at a cost of $65 so members can invite along a friend who would be welcome to join us.
Ring tour director Marguerite McNamara on 0439 655 448, deadline is Wednesday March 13.
Probus is open for anyone who is retired or semi-retired who wants to join a social group.
Probus is open for anyone who is retired or semi-retired who wants to join a social group.
You will also be able to take part in a range of outings and activities, as well as regular meetings with stimulating guest speakers.
Gloucester Probus meets monthly on the first Thursday, at 9.30am at the Uniting Church Hall.
