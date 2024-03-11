Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New management committee elected for Probus Club following 2024 AGM

By Peter Hazell
March 11 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Getting involved in a Probus club will forge wonderful, everlasting new connections with like-minded people in our local community. So join us for morning tea at our monthly meetings and experience our regular coach trips and social outings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.