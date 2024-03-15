Gloucester Seniors Tennis tournament to return after five year break

Following a five year wait, the Gloucester Seniors Tennis Tournament returns for 2024.
To be held over three days from April 26-28 at the Gloucester Tennis Club, the tournament promises to attract over 100 of the most talented seniors players in the state.
The event, which is sanctioned by Tennis Seniors NSW, will include age divisions for players in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 65 and 70 years and over.
With the tournament on hiatus since 2019 due to COVID and extreme weather, this year's event being the first time the revamped courts will be available for the seniors tournament.
"They'll be playing on the clay and the synthetic grass and it's the first time the seniors will have been played on the new courts," Gloucester District Tennis Association secretary, Ruth Johnson said.
"The courts were great for the Gloucester Open last year and they're just getting better so they'll be in peak condition for the seniors tournament."
Dating back over two decades, the seniors tournament has provided the town with an outstanding event on its annual sporting calendar.
It's a really nice, really high standard of play and in a really great atmosphere- Gloucester District Tennis Association secretary, Ruth Johnson
However, the logistics involved with such an undertaking equates to a generous boost to the local economy.
With over 100 predominantly "out of town" competitors making their way to Gloucester for the weekend, food and accommodation vendors are provided with a substantial cash injection from the event.
Furthermore, with it being a seniors tournament, most competitors arrive with family, thereby doubling the influx.
"It gets people from Newcastle, Sydney, and country regions as well, and they bring wives and friends and they really take advantage of what's going on in Gloucester, like shopping and golf and all that sort of stuff," Ruth said.
One after hours the club has organised is a dinner on Saturday night at The Kitchen in The Roundabout Inn which is sure to attract a large number of visitors.
Players and spectators will be able to access canteen breakfasts and lunches throughout the tournament along with a lunchtime barbecue.
The club welcomes anyone interested in volunteering for the event, and while a number of local businesses have already come onboard as sponsors, any further interest in this area would be greatly appreciated.
Entries are open from March 15 and close April 16.
For more information or to download an entry form go to the Gloucester District Tennis Association website.
