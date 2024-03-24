VIEW Club hosts great March meeting with guest speaker Tracey Murrell

Thirty two members and guests enjoyed a delicious meal which was served after the usual Gloucester VIEW Club's monthly meeting business was done.
President Robyn Henderson welcomed everyone before handing over to secretary, Judy Earle who read and tabled the February meeting minutes and also advised of the monthly correspondence.
Treasurer Christine Redman presented her monthly summary; delegate Marguerite McNamara brought everyone up-to-date followed by welfare officer Jenny Goddard's report.
The tables were beautifully decorated by assistant treasurer Judy Holstein - lovely flowers from her garden and a newsletter for each person prepared by program officer Pat Radford.
Lucky Door and raffle prizes were drawn and the Trading Table held much interest as did the raffle for the major fundraiser (a painting donated by Bev Barbour) which will be drawn at the Club's 35th birthday celebration in May.
Guest Speaker Tracey Murrell spoke about how Gloucester Creatives grew from an idea to an opening on Easter Saturday 2024, the work that has gone into the organisation and the hope that it will become a hub for many varied creative folk to sell products and/or attend workshops.
Pat Radford presented Tracey with a small thank you gift on behalf of the members and guests.
