Probus Club members enjoy interesting coach trip to Bulahdelah Plough Inn

Gloucester Probus club members enjoyed an interesting and educational trip to and from Bulahdelah Plough Inn last week with club members savouring a lunch at the hotel bistro.
The trip took members to Nabiac then down the highway through Coolongolook and then onto the former old highway road through Wootton to Bulahdelah.
The way home was through Girven to Booral, where we called into the former sawmill site now called The Mill Store.
This store has a comprehensive range of hardware and farming needs.
Thanks to our tour director Marguerite McNamara and coach driver Dru of Newcombe's Coaches.
Probus provides retirees with the opportunity to connect socially, which is so important in today's world.
Membership is open to anyone who is retired or semi-retired, so why not join the tens of thousands of Probus members across Australia and New Zealand and find your local Probus Club today.
Probus Clubs offer a range of activities including trips and outings for members to enjoy, depending on their interests, lifestyle and location. Probus Club members meet monthly, to enjoy the company of like-minded fellow retirees and listen to interesting guest speakers.
