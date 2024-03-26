To Waukivory and back: a much travelled piano finds a forever home

The Waukivory Hall has proudly taken possession of a beautiful old piano, which owner Peta Tynan reluctantly had to leave behind when moving about two months ago.
The new owner was to be Pat Burrows who was excited to have it but heartbreakingly, it wouldn't fit through the doorways in her house.
Sadly, there seemed no option but to take the piano to the Gloucester Tip Shop.
Peta and family are amazed and thrilled to bits by Waukivory Hall's bid to acquire it for future functions, and have supplied some fascinating background facts.
The piano was once owned by the Head Ranger who lived in Royal National Park House, right on the point at Bonnie Vale - a lovely spot right across from Cronulla on the waters of Port Hacking.
Peta and Tony Tynan bought the piano in 1990, 'and subsequently purchased a property in Waukivory in 1999, completing the building of a house in Phillips Road in 2003.
The Tynans moved up permanently in 2004 bringing the piano with them, but it was actually brought up from Sydney twice in succession, as it could not be unloaded the first time. The piano was much used and over the last approx 15 years, it has been the workhorse of a group of local singers.
What a "well-travelled lovely lady" - a fine piece of furniture, much loved and appreciated by many.
Waukivory Hall Committee would like to thank the Tynans and Gloucester Tip Shop for bringing it back home to Waukivory. Serendipity.
Some other things that are happening at Waukivory Hall are two more of the very successful Bingo and Trivia Nights, at 6.30 pm on April 20 and June 22.
Also, don't forget John Andrews' Painting Workshops on four Mondays in May (6, 13, 20 and 27) held between 10 am and 12 noon.
All ability levels welcome - lessons $20 each.
All materials provided with proceeds to be donated to Waukivory Hall.
Come to all workshops or just the weeks of your choice, however bookings are essential.
Please call or text Anne on 0408 952 429.
