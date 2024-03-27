Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Stratford Hall preparing for a foot stomping night of music and dancing

RK
By Rick Kernick
March 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Stratford Community Hall will be the scene of a good old fashioned bush dance in a night of music and rollicking good times.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.