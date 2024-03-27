Stratford Hall preparing for a foot stomping night of music and dancing

The Stratford Community Hall will be the scene of a good old fashioned bush dance in a night of music and rollicking good times.
To be held on the evening of Saturday, April 6, the night will once again feature Central Coast bush band, The Waterbombers who will be playing their brand of uptempo folk music to get everyone up and on their feet.
According to organiser, Kelly Pickett, you don't have to be an expert to join in the fun with the band calling the dances with instructions to coach the uninitiated through the steps.
"Come along because it's great fun, you don't need to know how to dance because they'll talk you through it.
"It's just good old fashioned country fun."
As well as being a great night out, the event serves as a cancer fundraiser with profits going to Gloucester's breast cancer and prostate cancer support groups.
Following the inaugural event last year, organisers were able to present $600 shared between the two groups once all operating costs were subtracted.
"It's run on a bit of a shoestring budget, but if we make any money, it goes to cancer support," Kelly said.
Looking after catering on the night will be the Gloucester Rural Fire Service (RFS), who will be manning the barbecue for anyone with a taste for some snags or steak sandwiches.
All money raised from their food and drink sales will go back into supporting Gloucester RFS.
The event provides a great opportunity for the community to come together and socialise in a friendly, convivial atmosphere.
"It brings lots of local people together which is great. It's just a community event to use the local Hall because the Stratford Hall doesn't get a lot of use so that's how all it started," Kelly said.
"Of course the bonus is that any profits we make we give to the local cancer support groups in Gloucester."
Organisers are expecting another sellout so anyone interested in attending is advised to get in early as tickets must be purchased prior to the event with no ticket sales at the door.
Tickets are $25 per person (cash only) and can be purchased from the Gloucester Visitor Information Centre.
Dance starts at 6pm on Saturday, April 6 at Stratford Community Hall.
