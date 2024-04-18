April Meeting of Gloucester VIEW Club holds Anzac commemoration luncheon

Forty members and guests attended the April Meeting of Gloucester VIEW Club on Tuesday, April 16 at the Gloucester Country Club.
President Robyn Henderson chaired the meeting with Secretary Judy Earle, treasurer Christine Redman and delegate Marguerite McNamara, giving their monthly reports with Marguerite updating the members with news of the four Learning for Life students.
Lucky door prize and raffles were drawn and birthdays celebrated - happy birthday Annette Thomas, Rae Davies and Bev Maybury.
An interesting item of correspondence was an email from our Sister Club, Logan VIEW Club.
A delicious lunch followed.
Pat Radford, the newsletter editor included a section dedicated to Kokoda in this month's edition while also providing Anzac biscuits for all.
Also in keeping with the theme, assistant treasurer and table decorator supreme, Judy Holstein adorned the tables with bunches of rosemary, red poppies and candles.
It was then time for the presentation entitled The Kokoda Campaign.
Bev Maybury read a poem and then introduced the seven speakers - Lyn Hepplewhite, Judy Earle, Marguerite McNamara, Gillian Tombs, Christine Redman, Pat Radford and Vivien Webeck who then introduced the club chef, Kay, who gave an informal talk about the Kokoda Memorial Track at Concord, Sydney where she spent a large portion of her working life.
At the conclusion of the presentation Pat Radford presented thank you gifts to both Kay and Bev Maybury who had prepared the presentation.
On April 25 VIEW Club members will join with all those who honour this day and the people who served in all wars and peace keeping campaigns, those on the home front who kept "the home fires burning" and especially those who made the greatest sacrifice of all.
Lest we Forget."
