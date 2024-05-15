A lucky ticket, a brand new car, and Renay is ready to do it all again

For one lucky Stroud resident, New Year's Eve celebrations have stretched all the way into May.
As the winner of Gloucester's NYE celebrations raffle draw, Renay Farley took possession of a brand new Kia Seltos from Mid Coast Automotive in Taree on Friday, May 10.
The car, valued at $55,000, was won with the purchase of a $25 ticket, bought on December 31st 2023 on the morning of the draw.
For Renay, winning the raffle was as much a moment of disbelief as it was happiness.
"I was shocked. I was shaking that much I just couldn't believe it," she said.
Despite the extended delivery time for the vehicle, Renay is over the moon with her new Kia and is full of praise for event organisers; the Gloucester Business Chamber.
"The business chamber were unreal with what they did and how it all went," Renay said.
"It was just an unreal feeling knowing I had won a car, and when I told my dad the next day he was so happy he started to cry because I'd never won anything like this before."
While the car's handover has put a full stop to last year's event, the business chamber are already planning their next event; and they're determined to go bigger and better.
Matt Clinch, president of the Gloucester Business Chamber said that for the 2024 event, the raffle will feature a single prize but of greater value.
This year's prize will be a top of the line Isuzu dual-cab ute with all the options along with a motocross bike; the package valued at about $88,000.
There are also plans to change the format for the raffle by lowering the purchase price but increasing the number of tickets sold.
As for the raffle's first big winner, Renay says she'll definitely be entering the 2024 NYE raffle draw despite knowing the odds are now even more heavily stacked against her.
"I asked if I was allowed to enter again and they said 'yes you can, if you win you win', so I'll give it a go."
